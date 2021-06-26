Police vaccinations fast-tracked so Covid-19 enforcement can intensify

Kubayi said she hoped to start vaccinating police officers by July 1. “I am really pushing for the police, and you understand that this is because of the current management of the pandemic in Gauteng,” she said, bemoaning the level of compliance with regulations on gatherings, distancing and mask-wearing.

“I don’t know whether people don’t care or people think if they wear a mask that they are doing the government a favour,” Kubayi said in an interview.

“People think that by protecting themselves, they are protecting the government and that is not the case. We are going to feel the effects of the pandemic in years to come where you find in communities that there are no parents and there are only child-headed households.”

Sixty-nine weeks into the pandemic, Gauteng's new infections are setting new daily records, and health experts believe a combination of Covid-19 fatigue, poor planning and a lack of social responsibility is responsible.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), SA Police Service and Gauteng Traffic Police will embark on integrated operations to intensify enforcement of Covid-19 regulations, said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

But health experts said this sort of reactive approach is the reason the third wave has taken hold and accelerated so rapidly.