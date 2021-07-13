South Africa

Gauteng vaccination sites halt operations as unrest and violence ravage the province: department

13 July 2021 - 12:24
A scene from riots in inner-city Johannesburg on Monday where looting has been associated with a campaign against Zuma's incarceration, as well as opportunism, and even desperation. Later in the day there was large-scale looting in Soweto, close to Maponya Mall.
A scene from riots in inner-city Johannesburg on Monday where looting has been associated with a campaign against Zuma's incarceration, as well as opportunism, and even desperation. Later in the day there was large-scale looting in Soweto, close to Maponya Mall.
Image: Alon Skuy

Vaccination sites around Gauteng were forced to halt operations as unrest and violent protests spread across the province.

This is according to the provincial health department, which announced the disruption of services on Monday.

The department said it was inundated with calls from residents who require ambulances from different parts of the province, but road blockades and attacks on paramedics made it impossible for the service to respond. 

“To this end, some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns by both the staff and members of the public.

“Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are equally experiencing difficulty in responding to distress calls in communities due to limited access,” said the department. 

The department appealed for calm and warned the protests could become superspreaders of Covid-19.

Clinics and other health facilities in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, also bore the brunt of demonstrations on Monday.

According to TimesLIVE, the eThekwini municipality announced the closure of its clinics due to threats directed at health facilities in the city.

It was not immediately clear when the sites will resume operations, but people eligible for vaccination under phase 2, were urged to continue with online registrations. 

Dis-Chem also announced that its pharmacies in the province would be closed due to the unrest.

Addressing the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm, saying the protests are having a negative effect on the health system and economy.

He said the demonstrations, which initially started as a condemnation of the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, had become opportunistic acts of criminality.

“The victims of the violence that is unfolding now — the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, the parents and families of those who have lost their lives — have done nothing wrong,” he said, warning that the poor will endure the effects of the aftermath. 

“Though these may be opportunistic acts of looting driven by hardship and poverty, the poor and marginalised bear the ultimate brunt of the destruction,” said Ramaphosa.   

Durban vaccination sites, Dis-Chem testing stations in KZN closed due to 'civil unrest'

Clinics and community vaccination sites in Durban were closed on Monday as protesters continued to go on the rampage in and around the city.
News
1 day ago

Ambulances and vaccinations in Gauteng stopped by protests

Government services, including ambulance and vaccine operations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, have been hindered by violent protests over the jailing ...
News
5 hours ago

Oxygen supply, patient care and vaccinations affected by ongoing violent protests

Ongoing violent protests hampered healthcare at some hospitals and the rollout of vaccinations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'