Alex on brink as gang violence rocks schools

Parents concede they have lost grip of their kids

The deaths of two pupils in Alexandra allegedly at the hands of fellow learners have raised the spectre of violence, drug use and even gangsterism among school-going children in the community.



A 14-year-old girl from Pholosho Junior Secondary School is expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate’s court today on a charge of murder after she allegedly stabbed her 16-year-old boyfriend from Alexandra High School last week...