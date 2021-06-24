Good turnout of teachers for jabs as rollout of education sector kicks off
After losing four family members — two of them this month — to Covid-19, educator Thandi Nhlapo could not wait to be vaccinated.
She was the first educator to be vaccinated at the vaccination site at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Wednesday as the rollout of the vaccination of people in the education sector kicked off. ..
