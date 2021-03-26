Coronavirus pandemic highlights need to bolster SA’s health systems: hospital manager

It’s been a little over a year since Covid-19 arrived in SA with the first case identified on March 5 2020. Since then, more than 52,000 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and more than 1.5 million people have been infected by it.

However, the impact of the virus has been much bigger, with the economy rocked and thousands of people losing their livelihoods.

During all the uncertainty and fear about the virus, it has been front-line workers like Majake-Mogoba who have had to make huge sacrifices to continue going to work every day and ensure people receive the treatment they need and the hospital runs as it should.

A year ago, few people would have expected the effects the pandemic would have on the world.

“I think it was quite horrific, to put it quite mildly. It initially felt like something that was happening from afar,” said Majake-Mogoba while sitting in the living room of her home in Pretoria.

“The next thing you know it starts spreading, so you start getting scared. Before you know it, you have a national address declaring it a national state of disaster and everyone is told to stay at home, and you are expected to go to work.”