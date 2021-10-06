Challenges aside, teachers are passionate about their career
"We demand that education be classified as an emergency to release the required financial relief”
Seeing pupils succeed is what drives most teachers to look forward to going to the classroom.
This is the view shared by some teachers who spoke to Sowetan to mark World Teachers’ Day on Tuesday. Several teachers said despite the challenges they faced in the classroom, they would still choose teaching as a career...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.