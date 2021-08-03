Children have suffered in lockdown for sake of adults’ health, say child experts

Children’s health has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect the health of adults, the Children’s Institute said on Tuesday.

The institute, based at the University of Cape Town (UCT), said primary health care visits by under-fives in the Western Cape dropped by 23% during the pandemic, leading to major gaps in testing and treatment of HIV, TB and malnutrition.

It is hoped advocacy briefs published by the institute on Tuesday will inform those whose work involves decisions that affect children.

“Elective surgeries for children were cancelled, and many children with disabilities were unable to access care,” said Lori Lake, an education specialist at the institute.

“The data shows hospital admissions for diarrhoea and pneumonia decreased, but in-hospital mortality increased, raising concerns about life-threatening delays in seeking care.”