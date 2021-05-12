SA nurses struggle as we celebrate their special day

ICN president Annette Kennedy said: “This global Covid-19 pandemic has shown the world the important role that nurses play in keeping people healthy across the lifespan.

“While there has been significant disruption to healthcare, there has also been significant innovation that has improved access to care. In 2021, we will focus on the changes to and innovations in nursing and how this will ultimately shape the future of healthcare.”

Howard Catton, ICN CEO, added: “The pandemic has exposed the weaknesses in our health systems and the enormous pressures our nurses are working under, as well as shining a light on their incredible commitment and courage.

“What the pandemic has also done is given us the opportunity to call for a reset and the opportunity to explore new models of care where nurses are at the centre of our health systems. We can only achieve this vision of future healthcare by generating new policies that pave the way for this sea-change and that is another key area IND2021 will seek to focus.”

But many of SA's nurses still struggle with low wages, exhaustion and a lack of PPE.

The SA Nursing Council encouraged local nurses to share their stories, in case-study form, with the ICN to be part of IND2021. Each year the ICN produces research from these case studies to inform the public and to support nurses with information, research and interviews.

Gudani Tshivhi, a nurse from a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, said working during the pandemic was stressful at the beginning.