Church women raped, musical instruments and pastor’s vehicle stolen in Mpumalanga

A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly raped two congregants and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the pastor’s car.

The blasphemous attack took place at a church in Thulamahashe, near Bushbuckridge, at about 11pm on Friday, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“Two women, aged 30 and 38, were in a room at the church when they heard a gunshot outside. This was followed by a knock on the door. It was reported that three male suspects, armed with a pistol, forced the door open. They then held the women at gunpoint while trying to find out where the pastor was. The suspects then demanded cash and allegedly raped the women.

“The suspects took musical instruments from the church to the value of about R28,000 and used a silver grey Kia Picanto, belonging to the pastor, to flee the scene.”