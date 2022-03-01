Is this SA's most dangerous man?

Terror spree in Ekurhuleni for nine years

The state is expected to add 142 counts of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and theft to the crimes the alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist committed when he appears in court on Tuesday.



Nkosinathi Phakathi, 36, has been positively linked to at least 52 criminal cases through DNA. Before his court appearance on Monday, Phakathi had been facing 50 cases of rape however, he has now been linked to 39 new rape cases...