Durban ‘serial rapist’ who evaded arrest for 14 years to face additional charges

An alleged Durban “serial rapist” is facing four more rape charges after he was identified by more victims during an identity parade.

This was revealed on Monday when he made a brief bail application in the Durban magistrate's court after the parade on Friday.

The 50-year-old self-employed man is said to have escaped police capture since 2008 after allegedly raping women around Isipingo, including a 14-year-old minor, according to a police report.

He was arrested at the end of January in Malukazi, outside Isipingo, after being identified through an identikit. He was facing charges for allegedly raping the 14-year-old and a 32-year old woman near the Isipingo taxi rank.