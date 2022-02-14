South Africa

Durban ‘serial rapist’ who evaded arrest for 14 years to face additional charges

By LWAZI HLANGU - 14 February 2022 - 14:05
An alleged serial rapist who is said to have operated south of Durban for more than 14 years had four more charges added to his charge sheet after an identity parade on Friday.
An alleged Durban “serial rapist” is facing four more rape charges after he was identified by more victims during an identity parade.

This was revealed on Monday when he made a brief bail application in the Durban magistrate's court after the parade on Friday.

The 50-year-old self-employed man is said to have escaped police capture since 2008 after allegedly raping women around Isipingo, including a 14-year-old minor, according to a police report.

He was arrested at the end of January in Malukazi, outside Isipingo, after being identified through an identikit. He was facing charges for allegedly raping the 14-year-old and a 32-year old woman near the Isipingo taxi rank.

On Monday his lawyer Ayanda Mkhwanazi asked for the bail hearing to be postponed until Friday to allow him to prepare for the additional charges.

Mkhwanazi sought to set the record straight on the number of charges his client is facing.

“I have seen reports in the media that my client is facing another 17 charges but that is not true.”

The state told the court during the accused’s first appearance that his DNA had been linked to 17 other sexual assault cases committed over 14 years.

However, Mkhwanazi said his client is facing six rape charges mentioned in court, as investigations into the other cases are pending.

“The fact is the DNA results are pending so he was facing two charges prior to the four added after the ID parade on Friday. There are now six charges on the charge sheet in total,” he said.

The suspect will remain in custody until his bail hearing, which the state is expected to oppose.

