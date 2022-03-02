Rape victims deserve real justice

Whenever crime statistics are released, one is always appalled at the figures associated with rape and sexual crimes. It becomes even more cringesome when the said crimes are visited on minors and understandably raises indignation when perpetrators get away with the crime.



When rape statistics are announced, the accompanying narrative is often that we are fed up with crime. The frequency of such crimes continue to besmirch the image and reputation of SA as we continue the relentless war against rampant crime that has bestowed on us such dubious titles like world leaders in fields such as murder and rape...