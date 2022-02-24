‘We wish there was the death penalty’: victims’ families see no remorse from Tshwane serial killer and rapist

Serial killer and rapist Wellington Kachidza got the least of what he deserved when he was sentenced to life in prison, families of his victims said outside court on Wednesday.

The families say the reasons Kachidza put forward for his actions during mitigation of sentence — which ranged from blaming witchcraft to the loss of his father at a young age — was evidence that he showed no remorse for his brutal crime spree.

Pretoria high court judge Hennie de Vos on Wednesday sentenced the 27-year-old Zimbabwean to six life terms for murder, 15 years for each of his robbery convictions, 10 years for each of his three rape convictions, five years for each of eight kidnapping convictions and two years for being in SA illegally.

His victims’ families say that while they are happy he will spend life behind bars, they believe the life sentences weren’t enough because of the trauma they suffered at his hands.

Kachidza explained in his guilty plea how he lured victims from their workplace under false pretences, claiming to need help fetching a car in Eersterust because he did not have a driver’s licence.

Bright Maphiri, brother of one of the victims, Rendani Maphiri, said he didn’t see any remorse from Kachidza in court.