DNA evidence helps send Mpumalanga rapist to jail for life

The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a 24-year-old rapist to four life terms plus 59 years’ imprisonment on Friday.

Siyabonga Nyalunga of Mphatseni Trust in Masoyi was convicted on four counts of rape, two of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of robbery, two of compelled rape and one of pointing a firearm. He pleaded guilty to all 10 counts.

“These crimes were committed between June 2015 and May 2019 in Masoyi and surrounding areas, where Nyalunga, together with his unknown accomplices who are still at large, terrorised women walking on the streets,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Nyalunga and his accomplices threatened the victims with firearms, raped them and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones and cash.

The victims were aged between 17 and 47 and some were raped more than once.