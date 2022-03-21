Detectives scouring for clues after 6 people are killed in Khayelitsha

Six people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement, Khayelitsha, on Sunday afternoon.

Crime scene experts were scouring the scene and detectives from the organised crime unit were dispatched to investigate the murders.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa said reports from the scene indicate three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road at about 4.10pm.

“After being alerted to the shooting incident , police arrived and found the bodies of five victims strewn across two scenes that are 200m apart. A sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility.

“The yet to be identified victims, two women and four men, are estimated to be between the ages of 22 and 27.”

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation team to call 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE