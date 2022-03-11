DJ Euphonik wins case against Ntsiki Mazwai — with costs

Themba 'DJ Euphonik' Nkosi has won his case against poet Ntsiki Mazwai, with costs.

Euphonik approached the courts in March last year seeking an interdict against Ntsiki forbidding her from making further defamatory utterances about him on social media and generally. This after Ntsiki “called” him a rapist on social media over two years ago.

The first part of the application was heard earlier on an urgent basis in the high court before Judge J Wright J and an order that Ntsiki stop talking or posting about the DJ was granted on an interim basis pending the final determination which was heard in January 2022.

The high court in Johannesburg on March 10 made a final determination in the matter, enforcing the interdict and ordered Ntsiki to pay the costs related to the application.

Judge Fisher said Ntsiki was “no stranger to this type of litigation” and “has already been restrained from making similar public statements” — making reference to the case she lost to DJ Fresh.

Speaking about the case on MacG's Podcast and Chill, DJ Fresh revealed that the costs Ntsiki had to pay were close to R200k.

“The arrogance carried on, so it went to court and then she lost ... with costs. And I think the costs were almost two-hundred grand. And it didn’t have to go there, this thing could have ended immediately,” Fresh said at the time.

The poet has not said anything about her loss on social media.

However, just last week she shared her joy at having been able to pay the costs related to the case she lost against DJ Fresh.