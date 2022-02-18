CRIME STATS | Dozens of men raped between October and December 2021
The latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 42 men were raped between October and the end of December 2021.
The figure, although alarming, was low in comparison to the number of women (11,273) raped during the same period.
The total number of rape cases for men and women over that period was 11,315.
Although the number was staggeringly high, Cele said sexual offence and rape cases had decreased by 9%.
“This is a decrease of 903 rape cases compared to the previous reporting period. All nine provinces recorded decreases in rape cases,” said Cele.
“More than 5,012 of rapes took place in the home of the victim or the home of the rapist, 674 rapes were domestic violence-related and 632 rapes in this category involved female victims and 42 were males.”
Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal police stations accounted for the most reported rape cases.
Cele welcomed the decrease in the number of sexual offences, saying this was as a result of intensive gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaigns.
“This includes contact meetings with police and communities. The service has also ramped up its communication and sensitisation on GBV and femicide crimes through print, television and radio mediums. The publication of convictions in all provinces has increased, which serves as a deterrent to perpetrators.
“The implementation of the national strategic plan on GBV and femicide by government stakeholders is gaining ground and there is increased synergy by all departments in prioritising this crime. More can and should be done in this regard.”
TimesLIVE