Two die in 'horrific' crash on the N1 in Joburg

Two people died early on Sunday morning in what rescue paramedics described as a “horrific” motor vehicle collision on the N1 in Johannesburg.

Paramedics say the cause of the collision and events leading up to it were unclear.

Emergency rescue service Emer-G-Med said just after midnight a delivery vehicle was involved in a crash in a northbound lane after the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Sunninghill.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the twisted wreckage of a light delivery vehicle.