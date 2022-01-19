Protect our railways
The sight and sound of an approaching train must have felt like sweet music to the passengers waiting on platforms in Tshwane and Cape Town yesterday when the latest attempt were made to bring the passenger rail system back to life.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was in Cape Town to see off the endeavour that we can only welcome and hope to see turn out to be a resounding success...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.