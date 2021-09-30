'Heartbroken': two burnt in N1 tanker crash were about to start new jobs

Two men killed in a horrific chemical tanker crash on the N1 northbound in Johannesburg this week were on their way to a mine in Limpopo to start new careers.

Khalid Mehmood and his friend Suliman Mohamed were on the brink of becoming specialised welders at a mine in Ellisras (Lephalale) when they perished.

“They went through all the interviews and all the tests and were on their way to start their first day at their new job,” Nadeema Nadeem, speaking on behalf of the Mehmood family, told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

Nadeem said Mehmood and Mohamed lived in Vanderbijlpark.

The crash left two others, including the tanker driver, injured when it collided with two cars on the freeway between William Nicol Drive and Rivonia Road on Tuesday. The tanker ended up on its side and two light motor vehicles - one alight and the other on its roof - were nearby.

Initial reports by first responders indicated that two people — a man and a woman - were pulled from the burning vehicle.

But the family subsequently confirmed it was two men in the vehicle, Mehmood and his friend Mohamed.