Bad weather, drunk driving leading factors behind road deaths

Poor weather and driving under the influence of alcohol are some of the factors behind recent fatal car crashes, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane told SowetanLIVE that dozens of fatal accidents occur over the weekend.

Zwane said they have seen "a worrying number of fatal accidents in the past couple of days".

"Reckless and inconsiderate driving, overloading of passengers as well as abuse of alcohol are factors behind the high number of fatalities," Zwane said.

He also put the blame on the recent rains which continued for days in several provinces.

"The heavy rainfall over the past few days has also had a contributory effect. We appeal to drivers to reduce speed when driving in wet conditions, to avoid alcohol and ensure that passengers are using safety belts" Zwane said.

He said road safety should always remain every road user's key responsibility.

"Drivers must remember that the road is a shared space and no one can monopolise it," Zwane said.

Some of the fatal crashes include an accident where two men and a woman lost their lives and another man was in a critical condition with two other males have suffering serious injuries in a head-on collision between a VW Polo and a Nissan X-trail on the R53, 10 km from Potchefstroom on Saturday afternoon.