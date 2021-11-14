South Africa

Young family killed in horrific head-on collision

14 November 2021 - 11:33
A young family were killed in a head-on collision on Saturday night.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A young family lost their lives on Saturday in a late night head-on collision in Kimberley.

Just before 11pm, a couple and their child burnt to death along the Smidtsdrift Road after their vehicle burst into flames on impact. 

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, two occupants from the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further care.

Police are investigating the accident. 

TimesLIVE

