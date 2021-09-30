Trucker ejected and seriously injured in another Joburg N1 crash

A truck driver was fighting for his life in hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a horrific crash on the N1 highway on Wednesday night.

The accident happened a day after two people died and two were injured in another N1 crash involving a chemical tanker and two cars.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the Wednesday night crash occurred near Linbro Park.

Events leading up to the crash remain unclear.

Paramedics found the severely injured driver lying on the road.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The cause of the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE