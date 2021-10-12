South Africa

At least 10 killed and 50 injured in horror N3 bus crash

12 October 2021 - 14:13
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Traffic officers stopped an ambulance that was allegedly driving recklessly. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A horrific bus crash on the N3 highway on Tuesday has left at least 10 people dead and 50 injured.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision took place on the Johannesburg-bound lane near the Tugela River.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the bus was travelling in a northbound direction when the driver lost control.

“The bus crashed through the barrier into the southbound lane, rolling several times, ejecting some occupants in the process.

“The bus then came to rest on its side in the veld next to the N3,” said Herbst.

Emergency services found at least 50 people with moderate to serious injuries at the scene.

“Currently, we know that at least 10 people have died.

“Details are subject to change as more information becomes available,” said Herbst.

One dead, 14 injured after taxi slams into wall in Durban

A woman was killed and 14 people injured when a minibus taxi crashed through a wall in Durban on Thursday night.
News
4 days ago

Multiple truck crash in KZN closes part of N2 highway

A major crash involving four trucks and a light duty vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Five people including a toddler die in head-on collision

A three-year-old toddler is among five people who died instantly following a head-on collision on the R555 between Middleburg and Stoffberg in ...
News
5 days ago

Durban bus crash leaves 15 injured

Fifteen commuters were injured in an early morning crash between a municipal bus and a minibus taxi in Durban on Monday.
News
1 week ago

