Mpumalanga family counts heavy cost of minibus crash

A dark cloud is hanging over the Nkambule family home following the deaths of their two children in a horrific accident involving an overloaded and unroadworthy minibus taxi

A dark cloud is hanging over the Nkambule family home following the deaths of their two children in a horrific accident involving an overloaded and unroadworthy minibus taxi.



At least five other children from the Mpumalanga family are still in hospital, with their grandfather Vincent Nkambule telling Sowetan that three of them are in a critical condition...