Baxter disappointed Kaizer Chiefs were not inspired by arbitration outcome

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was disappointed by the performances of some of his senior players after Amakhosi gave a below-par performance in their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Chiefs conceded after five minutes when Eric Mathoho’s sloppy back-pass was collected by Knox Mutizwa, who scored and gave Abafana Bes’thende a crucial victory at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Baxter saw no sign of the quality his men displayed in their previous game against Orlando Pirates, where they fought hard to claim a 2-1 victory.

Before the Soweto derby win, Chiefs scored in the dying minutes through Khama Billiat to beat Baroka FC 1-0, but that zest for victory was nowhere to be seen on Saturday.

“Obviously, the start of the game wasn’t what we were looking for, to give away a goal so early in the game. But we still had about 80 minutes left to play, we should have kept our cool. We should have played properly and planned something to get back. We didn’t do that,” Baxter said.

“I think I can just fast forward through the whole of the first half where we didn’t have enough quality. Whenever we showed a bit of quality, we allowed ourselves to get some sort of movement while the ball was being turned over all the time with bad first touches and inaccurate passes.

“And our attacks lacked the quality that we really needed.”

Baxter blamed his senior players, who he said didn’t produce enough fight to even force a draw at home.

“When things don’t go right, and when we concede the goal at the beginning of the game, you want experienced players to rally around,” Baxter said.