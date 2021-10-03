South Africa

Speeding taxi drags cyclist to his death, leaves another injured

Horror crash traumatises emergency workers

03 October 2021 - 14:49
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The horror scene where a cyclist was hit by a speeding taxi and dragged to death before his mangled body could be retrieved.
Image: Netcare911

A cyclist, estimated to be about 50 years old, was killed by a speeding taxi this morning when he was crushed and dragged for over half a kilometre before the driver stopped and paramedics could retrieve the body.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident happened at 7am on Sunday on Bowling Avenue near Kelvin Drive in Gallo Manor, Johannesburg.

The mangled bits left in the road after a speeding taxi allegedly knocked down cyclist, crushing him and dragging him for over half a kilometre to his death.
Image: Netcare911

Two cyclists were knocked down by the minibus taxi. One of the men was caught under the taxi and dragged before motorists managed to force the taxi to stop.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the cyclist was still trapped underneath the taxi. Fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the severely disfigured man,” Herbst said.

The man was declared dead on the scene. The second cyclist, also an adult male, was treated at the scene. Once stabilised, he was rushed to hospital by ambulance for further care.

A speeding taxi allegedly ploughed into two cyclists, crushing one of them and dragging him to his death.
Image: Netcare911

Herbst said the scene was so horrific in nature that even seasoned emergency workers  were traumatised by the incident.

He said the taxi driver was not injured.

* This is a developing story.

