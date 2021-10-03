Speeding taxi drags cyclist to his death, leaves another injured
Horror crash traumatises emergency workers
A cyclist, estimated to be about 50 years old, was killed by a speeding taxi this morning when he was crushed and dragged for over half a kilometre before the driver stopped and paramedics could retrieve the body.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident happened at 7am on Sunday on Bowling Avenue near Kelvin Drive in Gallo Manor, Johannesburg.
Two cyclists were knocked down by the minibus taxi. One of the men was caught under the taxi and dragged before motorists managed to force the taxi to stop.
“Medics assessed the scene and found that the cyclist was still trapped underneath the taxi. Fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the severely disfigured man,” Herbst said.
The man was declared dead on the scene. The second cyclist, also an adult male, was treated at the scene. Once stabilised, he was rushed to hospital by ambulance for further care.
Herbst said the scene was so horrific in nature that even seasoned emergency workers were traumatised by the incident.
He said the taxi driver was not injured.
* This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.