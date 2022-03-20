Q&A with Numsa boss Irvin Jim on fallout with Saftu boss Zwelinzima Vavi

After Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi confirmed there was a “big fallout” between him and Numsa counterpart Irvin Jim, TimesLIVE spoke to the latter to hear his response.

The war between the two culminated in a letter of intention to suspend Vavi by fellow Saftu national office bearers (NOBs).

Vavi believes Jim’s hidden hand is behind the move by the NOBs. But Jim has since defended himself against the accusation.

Question: It is said that the source of the Saftu political events that unfolded this week, culminating with the letter of intention to suspend Saftu GS Mr Vavi is a fallout between yourself and Mr Vavi. What is your take on this?

Jim: This is a joke. The NOBs of Saftu were acting independently and it is a conspiracy theory to think otherwise.