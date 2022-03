Q&A with Numsa boss Irvin Jim on fallout with Saftu boss Zwelinzima Vavi

Question: Do you believe Mr Vavi is deserving of a second term as Saftu general secretary?

Jim: We have a proud tradition in SA of worker control and this is something that should be defended. However, I cannot use your newspaper to prejudge and influence the leadership outcome of a Saftu congress as workers will elect the leadership of their choice.

Question: What is the view of Numsa on the current goings-on within Saftu pertaining to Mr Vavi?

Jim: We strongly advise all affiliates of Saftu including Numsa, all leaders of Saftu and Vavi himself to refrain from abusing perfectly normal internal Saftu organisational and administrative processes for personal political ambitions, among other wrong ambitions. Saftu must swiftly resolve these challenges and get on a war footing to marshal and grow its affiliates' capacity to defend the working class consistent with its discipline policy dictates governing both its staff and elected leadership. On this front, there are no holy cows. There is no room for opportunism where individual leaders can exploit their popularity to avert Saftu’s disciplinary code of conduct where hegemony of democratically elected leadership must prevail for all, regardless of the position one occupies. And in this context, both Saftu’s constitution and its policy on the disciplinary code must be respected and cannot be read as mutually exclusive, but are to be mutually reinforcing because in our formations and in Saftu, discipline has been de-constitutionalised.

I also think that all affiliates must refrain from actions and making statements that may jeopardise the congresses now going on and being prepared for affiliates of Saftu and Saftu itself. Saftu leadership must swiftly put its house in order. Vavi must address the situation presented to him like the mature trade unionist he is expected to be. Cooking up a political cover for organisational and administrative weaknesses and challenges on his part will not do. The decent thing to do is to confront the issues presented to him head on, and resolve them.

Question: Where to from here for Saftu?

Jim: While it is perfectly expected that processes leading to elective congresses produce a silly season in which all sorts of bad things are said about individuals and unions, we think that we are passing through a unique historic period and what must be foremost in our minds is putting all our organisations on a war footing to do battle with the bosses, rather than pretend that one can become a leader by character assassination of others. We appeal to all affiliates of Saftu to allow Saftu leadership space to resolve its challenges, and that includes not adopting populist posturing as an answer to administrative questions posed by democratically elected leadership.

TimesLIVE