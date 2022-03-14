WATCH | ‘Nindibhaqa ndinxilile’: Dalindyebo admits to being drunk at elective conference

The recent elective conference of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, saw a funny turn of events after AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo admitted to being drunk.

In a now-viral video shared on social media, Dalindyebo, speaking in isiXhosa, can be heard delivering a greeting with a popular religious reference before admitting to being drunk.

“Bantwana abahle, okokuqhala mandinibulise ngelihle igama lenkosi yethu uYesu Crestu. [Beautiful children let me begin by greeting you in the beautiful name of Jesus Christ. Amen],” he said as he removed a sweet from his mouth.

“Ndifihl’vumba ngale sweet [I used that sweet to cover the smell],” he continued.

“Nindimeme seku late kwacaba nditye irhanqa ngamandla. Nindibhaqa ndinxilile. [You invited me too later after I enjoyed some strong shots. You found me drunk already].”