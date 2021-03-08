Tsule now aims to specialise as cardiologist
Young medic beats poverty to qualify
The beginning of the journey to become a medical doctor was not easy for Nobuntu Tsule.
From not having enough money to register for the first year in varsity to sometimes going for days without food, it was hard work and dedication that saw her through...
