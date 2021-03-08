South Africa

Tsule now aims to specialise as cardiologist

Young medic beats poverty to qualify

08 March 2021 - 08:36

The beginning of the journey to become a medical doctor was not easy for Nobuntu Tsule.

From not having enough money to register for the first year in varsity to sometimes going for days without food, it was hard work and dedication that saw her through...

