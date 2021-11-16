Do rulers' gifts benefit subjects?

The saying that about some being born born with a silver spoon in their mouths is being taken to new levels. It's now the platinum spoon, as seen by EFF gesture recently gifting a well-resourced person in King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo with a vehicle worth millions.

Many of the king's subjects do not even have a proper roof above their heads so you can imagine how many houses could have sheltered the poor with that money.

No so long ago, during the looting spree of the VBS bank, some of the money was used to buy a helicopter for the king in Venda.

I am not against our kings receiving gifts as that is our culture. But their gifts must be weighed against the urgent needs of their subjects. Their sources must also be scrutinised.

In the case of the helicopter for the Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, the depositors at VBS were mostly vulnerable people largely concerned about saving for burial costs. This would mean these poor people were robbed to entertain their king with an expensive gift.

Think hard about that.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen