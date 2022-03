Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at age 71

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Broadcast News,” died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” the actor's son, Will, said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

The actor disclosed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer which had spread to the bone, although at the time he credited an alternative form of chemotherapy with saving his life, according to media reports.

Hurt's death was also confirmed to Variety by his friend, Gerry Byrne.