Feeding scheme starved of payment
Dream government tender soon turns into family's nightmare
A family’s dream of running a thriving school feeding scheme business came crashing down on them when the education department allegedly withheld a R1.4m payout resulting in the family shutting down their business.
Sisters-in-law Mokoena and Nolundi Mtshabe, a retired teacher and an entrepreneur, started Thuthukani Women Development Trust with three other women in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, in 2003 and in the same year the company was awarded a five-year contract to feed pupils in schools around the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality. The tender required them to source suppliers and workers that would do the cooking...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.