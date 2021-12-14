Women carry water buckets for kilometres, while workers go unpaid

Villagers in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality have been walking at least a kilometre to fetch dirty water from a spring.

Meanwhile, the municipality is among several in the OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape where water operators have not been paid.

This week, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled in favour of 143 water operators from King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ngquza Hill and Mhlontlo local municipalities.

The workers’ duties included monitoring water reservoirs, checking for faulty water valves, fixing leaks and reporting electricity cut-offs by Eskom due to unpaid accounts.

The workers applied for a writ of execution against the municipality after they were not paid for months. The CCMA awarded the workers R1.5m for three months of unpaid wages. This means each worker is to receive R10,500.

Speaking after the CCMA hearing on Monday, Mawethu Ncikidana said he is in debt and struggling to feed his family.

As a result of the municipality’s failure to pay them consistently, he says, Ncikidana and his wife have had to remove their children from schools where they can no longer afford the fees. “I can’t even buy my children Christmas clothes and gifts. My funeral policies have lapsed.”

He said their troubles started in 2019 when they would often go up to two months without payment. Ncikidana, who was responsible for the Magubu Nkalane Water Scheme in Qunu, said the workers chose to continue working because they did not want communities to suffer. “We decided not to punish them because of the municipality’s poor management,” he said.