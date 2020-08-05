Arrest warrant issued for King Dalindyebo's son, Prince Azenathi

The Mthatha magistrate's court has issued a warrant of arrest for Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.

“This is after Mr Dalindyebo and his legal representative failed to appear in court, without an explanation,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Dalindyebo, the former acting king of the AbaThembu, had on June 8 appeared briefly in court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

He was released on warning and his matter was postponed to today.

In July, the Mthatha high court dismissed, with costs, Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.

He had asked the court to review Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s decision to terminate Azenathi’s tenure as acting king and reinstate his father, Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo.

TimesLIVE