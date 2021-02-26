Arrest warrant issued for AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo
The Mthatha magistrate’s court on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest against the AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
The monarch failed to appear in court charges for allegedly assaulting his son, the former acting king, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo in 2020.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that Dalindyebo was due to appear in court on Thursday, but failed to do so and a warrant of his arrest was then issued.
“Xolani Mntamo came to inform the court that King Dalindyebo was ill and the warrant was stood over to 10 March 2021,” said Tyali
In March last year, Dalindyebo, who is currently out of prison on parole, was arrested for a middle-of-the-night rampage that allegedly involved him wielding an axe and a machete and terrorising his son and family at the Bumbane Great Place.
Videos taken at the dwelling showed clothes, believed to belong to Azenathi, strewn on the lawn. Some members of the royal family questioned whether Dalindyebo was under the influence of alcohol or other substances after he was accused of breaking into the homestead and smashed windows.
Azenathi had laid complaints of malicious damage to property and assault with police, leading to the king's arrest.
The king has served four years of a 12-year prison sentence for arson, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice and was released in December 2019.
Since his release, the king has been staying at his Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha while Azenathi has continued to occupy the Bumbane Great Place, 50km outside Mthatha.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.