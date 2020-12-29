Seven nabbed for Mt Ayliff Christmas massacre

Seven people are behind bars for the Mt Ayliff Christmas Day massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight people, said Eastern Cape police.

The seven accused appeared in the Mt Ayliff magistrate’s court on Monday where they all faced multiple murder and attempted murder charges.

“The accused have been identified as Luyanda Mambi, Mthokozisi Magayiyane, Thobile Ngezana, Ndabuko Dalindyebo, Bulelani Ntuli, Thobile Sogiba and Phakamani Ngezana,” said Brig Vish Naidoo.

“All seven suspects have remanded in custody until January 4 2020 when they will be expected to reappear in court for a formal bail application,” Naidoo added.

The massacre occurred at about 5am on December 25.

According to police, the group of suspects — who were believed to be from the Mpeni area — clashed with a group from Nokhatshile village. The seven who were killed were mostly from the Nokhatshile group. Six others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.