WATCH | Zuma and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ‘break bread’ in Nkandla
‘There are no issues between them,’ said the Jacob Zuma Foundation
Former president Jacob Zuma and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have seemingly buried the hatchet and made peace following their meeting in Nkandla.
Zuma welcomed Dalindyebo to his homestead to “break bread” over the weekend.
The purpose of the king’s visit was to check in on the former president after his release from prison on medical parole.
According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Dalindyebo expressed his disappointment over the judiciary’s alleged ill-treatment of Zuma.
The king also placed on record that there were “no issues” between them.
“He pledged his full support for [former] president JZ now and in future. They both reminisced about their exile days,” said the foundation.
The AbaThembu King visited H.E Prez Zuma.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) January 23, 2022
Dalindyebo’s visit comes after other guests previously met Zuma for tea, including EFF leader Julius Malema, police minister Bheki Cele, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama and former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.
The news about Dalindyebo’s visit to Zuma was made public by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on New Year’s Day.
In a tweet, Holomisa told Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Dalindyebo was keen to visit her father.
Holomisa was reacting to Zuma-Sambudla’s post about how 2022 was going to be a significant year as she turns 40 and her father turns 80.
“Uzukungiphe lembiza uyiselayo Nxamalala [Please share the fountain you drink out of]. Happy New Year to you and your family.
“Emgidini wakwa Dali Mpofu [At Dali Mpofu’s ceremony] the King of the Thembus, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, ordered Dali, Manyi and myself to organise a visit to your home. Dali Mpofu and Mzwanele Manyi, siyeza [we are coming],” said Holomisa.
During Zuma’s nine-year presidency, he and Dalindyebo had a shaky relationship, with the king at one point implying Zuma had no respect for kings and ministers.
“He flushes people like condoms. Like yesterday. He thinks he can flush kings. He flushes his ministers like condoms,” Dalindyebo said in 2013.
