WATCH | Zuma and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ‘break bread’ in Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have seemingly buried the hatchet and made peace following their meeting in Nkandla.

Zuma welcomed Dalindyebo to his homestead to “break bread” over the weekend.

The purpose of the king’s visit was to check in on the former president after his release from prison on medical parole.

According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Dalindyebo expressed his disappointment over the judiciary’s alleged ill-treatment of Zuma.

The king also placed on record that there were “no issues” between them.

“He pledged his full support for [former] president JZ now and in future. They both reminisced about their exile days,” said the foundation.