South Africa

Soweto pastor expected in court after ‘brutal assault’ on ex-girlfriend

14 February 2022 - 09:13
The pastor is set to appear in court on Monday. Stock photo.
The pastor is set to appear in court on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A Soweto-based pastor is due to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Valentine’s Day after allegedly severely beating his ex-girlfriend.

Gauteng’s department of community safety, which is supporting the victim, said it would attend proceedings when Oscar Ngobeni appears in court.

“Ngobeni is accused of brutally assaulting his ex-lover on December 7 2021 at her workplace. The ordeal took place in full view of [her]  colleagues and was caught on the company’s surveillance cameras,” the department said.

“Ngobeni is facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and has been out on bail since first appearing in court in December.”

During his last appearance, scores of community activists descended on the court to protest. They carried posters showing images of his former partner’s battered face.

Some wore T-shirts bearing the same image.

The community safety department said it was providing the woman with counselling.

TimesLIVE

Father faces murder charge on Valentine’s Day after gruesome find

Just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about government efforts to curb gender-based violence and femicide, school pupils led police to ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022