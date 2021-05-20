Loss of faith in cops leads to growing mob justice
Four men killed, five others survive in necklacing
Policing experts and political parties have strongly condemned acts of vigilantism that led to the killing of four men in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg yesterday.
Nine men were hauled into the streets of the township where they were brutally assaulted before being necklaced. Five of them survived the horrific attack...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.