South Africa

Loss of faith in cops leads to growing mob justice

Four men killed, five others survive in necklacing

By Tankiso Makhetha and Penwell Dlamini - 20 May 2021 - 07:18

Policing experts and political parties have strongly condemned acts of vigilantism that led to the killing of four men in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg yesterday.

Nine men were hauled into the streets of the township where they were brutally assaulted before being necklaced. Five of them survived the horrific attack...

