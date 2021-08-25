Husband, cousin arrested for allegedly beating woman to death

A 42-year-old man has been arrested together with his cousin for allegedly beating his wife to death after he allegedly caught her sleeping with another man in the bushes.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they arrested the husband and his 31-year-old cousin for an alleged brutal assault of his 40-year-old wife and another man at Tshiendeulu Thembaluvhilo village outside Thohoyandou.

“The woman later succumbed to the injuries sustained. It is alleged that the suspect was tracing his wife, accompanied by his cousin when they reportedly found her sleeping with another man aged 41 in the bushes on Monday night.

Mojapelo added that the pair then allegedly started severely assaulting the said man and when he managed to escape, the husband allegedly took his wife home.

The husband then called the police on Tuesday morning informing them that his wife has passed on.

The police reacted to the call and on arrival they found a body of the woman lying in their house.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect attempted to hide the crime by cleaning the wounds and traces of blood,” said Mojapelo.

The provincial police commissioner Lieut-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned this incident and urged everyone faced with similar situations to desist from resorting to violence but seek assistance from available platforms.

Mojapelo said cases of murder and assault have been opened and police investigations are continuing.

The suspects are expected to appear in Dzanani magistrate court on Wednesday.