South Africa

Msibi's other brushes with the law

By Tankiso Makhetha and Mandla Khoza - 12 October 2021 - 07:18

Mandla Msibi is a former educator and youth commissioner in the office of the premier of Mpumalanga.  

In 2006, he was elected as a councillor in the Mbombela local municipality. He assumed the role of speaker of the municipality after the 2016 local government elections. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling