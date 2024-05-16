In the video, the woman can be seen removing an ANC poster with her walking stick while a man reprimands her. She continues, while uttering, "The ANC is rubbish."
Brig Motantsi Makhele said the removal of posters is illegal, according to the Electoral Act, Act 73 of 1998, which prohibits the unlawful removal and defacing of posters published by a registered party.
"It needs to be emphasised that removal of election posters is illegal and can be considered vandalism or tampering with campaign materials. It's essential to respect the democratic process and allow political parties and candidates to display their materials as permitted by law.
"Let us remember that respecting the electoral process and political expression is crucial for a healthy democracy," he said.
Police said that they were still investigating the matter. The woman was warned to appear in court again in May 22.
Pensioner out on warning for tampering with election posters
Woman caught on video fiddling with ANC advert
Image: Supplied
A 64-year-old woman who was seen tampering with election posters is out on a warning after she was arrested and charged under the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, which prohibits the unlawful removal and defacing of posters published by a registered party.
A case of contravention of the Electoral Act was opened at the Sasolburg police station.
According to the office of the Free State provincial commissioner, the incident took place in the Sasolburg area and the video of the woman tampering with the posters has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, the woman can be seen removing an ANC poster with her walking stick while a man reprimands her. She continues, while uttering, "The ANC is rubbish."
Brig Motantsi Makhele said the removal of posters is illegal, according to the Electoral Act, Act 73 of 1998, which prohibits the unlawful removal and defacing of posters published by a registered party.
"It needs to be emphasised that removal of election posters is illegal and can be considered vandalism or tampering with campaign materials. It's essential to respect the democratic process and allow political parties and candidates to display their materials as permitted by law.
"Let us remember that respecting the electoral process and political expression is crucial for a healthy democracy," he said.
Police said that they were still investigating the matter. The woman was warned to appear in court again in May 22.
SABC won't flight DA's advert depicting a burning South African flag
Zizi Kodwa wants to take steps against DA for its 'burning flag' TV ad
THEO NEETHLING | Important variables that could define the future of SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos