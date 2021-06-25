ANC member haunted by ‘festival of chairs’ beating

Geza was hit with a chair after an argument about the adoption of credentials broke out.

Nomonde Geza, 65, a staunch ANC member, cannot do most of the household chores she used to enjoy before her arm was broken during the infamous ANC “festival of chairs” meeting that resulted in eight members being hospitalised.



It has been four years since the ugly scenes where ANC members from two factions, one led by former provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane and another by former provincial chair Phumulo Masualle, hurled chairs at each other during a provincial elective conference in East London in 2017...