Mpumalanga family devastated after mom of two murdered in horrific assault

“We're so heartbroken.”

These were the pained words of a family left reeling after the murder of a young Mpumalanga mother, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

The 30-year-old was found dead on a bed in her home in Buffelshoek Trust, Bushbuckridge, in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, the woman had injuries to her upper body and suffered massive bleeding.

“The woman was certified dead and police opened a murder case. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect,” he told TimesLIVE.

Police confirmed that the woman's husband is a suspect.

The dead woman's sister, *Angela, opened up on the alleged abuse the mother of two faced at the hands of her alleged assailant and how her desperate attempts to leave the relationship allegedly resulted in her brutal death.