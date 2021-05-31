Survivor of deadly Bampoenkraal farm assault fears for life

Three of seven accused also suspects in Coka brothers' murders

The survivor of the brutal attack, allegedly by farmers and farmworkers at the controversial Bampoenkraal farm in Piet Retief, that claimed the lives of his brother and a friend, says he is living in fear.



On Friday, Mpumalanga police said they had arrested seven people suspected of killing Sifiso Thwala and Musa Nene, who were beaten to death in August last year after their car apparently broke down near the farm. Christopher Thwala, who was travelling with the pair, survived the killing by pretending to be dead while he lay in his car next to the bodies of his brother and his friend. ..