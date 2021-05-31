Survivor of deadly Bampoenkraal farm assault fears for life
Three of seven accused also suspects in Coka brothers' murders
The survivor of the brutal attack, allegedly by farmers and farmworkers at the controversial Bampoenkraal farm in Piet Retief, that claimed the lives of his brother and a friend, says he is living in fear.
On Friday, Mpumalanga police said they had arrested seven people suspected of killing Sifiso Thwala and Musa Nene, who were beaten to death in August last year after their car apparently broke down near the farm. Christopher Thwala, who was travelling with the pair, survived the killing by pretending to be dead while he lay in his car next to the bodies of his brother and his friend. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.