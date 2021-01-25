One of Thoriso Themane's attackers turns state witness and testifies against co-accused

One of the boys who was allegedly involved in the brutal and fatal assault of Thoriso Themane took the stand in the high court in Limpopo to testify against his accomplices on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who has turned state witness, has given damning evidence about how he and other accused beat the 28-year-old man to a pulp in 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the witness told the court that he had in turn been beaten by Themane.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the witness told the court: “I also beat him with an open hand then the rest [of the minor accused] joined to assault him until he ran to the house which belongs to the adult [accused in the matter]. We — the group of minor accused- followed the deceased and continue to beat him.”

The trial continues on Tuesday when the two defence lawyers of the accused are expected to cross-examine the witness.