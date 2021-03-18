A TV presenter, activist, and former journalist share their scars of abuse

Former journalist turned communications specialist Cassandra Gudlhuza who also carries the scars of abuse says: “I had a rough childhood, raised in a household with a brutal man – my father. He used to physically, emotionally and financially abuse us.

"When I left home, I thought the trauma would eventually completely heal, but when I had my own children, only then did it truly land on me that what happened to me growing up was utterly unacceptable. I look at my kids and know deep in my heart that I would not allow myself or any other adult, to put them through any of what I survived. The pain is deep, unavoidable and often requires professional help to deal with, even decades after the abuse."

The Stats SA 2019/2020 report states that at least 18,237 rapes took place at a private residence, including the home of the perpetrator, victim, family, friends or neighbour. This excludes other forms of GBV such as domestic violence, femicide, physical abuse, indecent assault, verbal abuse/intimidation, and abandoned children, among other definitions.

According to the Solidarity Fund and the community-based organisations it supports, GBV is an area that needs urgent attention and intervention, which is what prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to introduce three new bills to parliament, and drove the fund to run grant programmes to the value of R95m – that support and enable organisations that work in the GBV advocacy ecosystem, to continue making a difference and turning victims into survivors.

While the new bills are aimed at bringing justice to victims of GBV as well as broadening the description of GBV itself, there remains much more that needs to be done, and an even heavier burden on victims as they are the ones left to shoulder the shame and blame of the violence meted out on them.

For Mazwai, the healing continues, while for Going, the high levels of GBV incidents in the country 20 years since the conclusion of her court case, leave much to be desired.

The National GBV Command Centre operates 24/7. Call 0800 428 428 if you or anyone you know needs help. If you are unable to speak, you can send a “Please Call Me” by dialling *120*7867# or SMS ‘help’ to 31531.***

This article was paid for by the Solidarity Fund.