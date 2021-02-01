Man stoned to death and set alight in Limpopo village
Police have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who stoned a 43-year old man to death and later set him alight in the bushes at Bismark Village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the attackers also damaged Ngwako Pilusa's property, including a house and motor vehicles, and then went on to torch the house belonging to another person.
“The deceased was allegedly at home when a group of about six men arrived and started to assault him and damage his house, furniture and two vehicles. They thereafter took him to the nearby bushes and, jointly with other community members, stoned and set him alight,” said Mojapelo.
Pilusa died at the scene on Sunday.
“The crowd reportedly moved to the house of another person and when they could not find him, they torched his house.
“The Maake SAPS, together with the public order police (Pops) unit responded to a call about these heinous crimes and on arrival the crowd had already left,” said Mojapelo.
The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned these incidents and directed that the suspects must be hunted down and brought to book.
“The police will continue working hard to ensure that those who engage in brutal attacks and lawlessness are arrested,” he said.
Police said the motive for the incident is still unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.
“Cases of murder, arson and malicious damage to property were opened for investigation and anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is requested to call the police,” said Mojapelo.
