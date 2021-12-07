Stop ignoring the brutal murders of women and girls

SA's rate of femicide one of the highest globally

Every six hours a woman is killed by her intimate partner, a national study of female homicide in SA has concluded. The country’s rate of femicide is one of the highest globally when compared with other countries where data is readily available.



Very recently and to great concern, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela stated: “We have to discourage men from perpetrating this horrendous crime – and those who ignore the advice and warnings must be dealt with decisively by our courts!”..